R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: IDK, Roy Woods, UMI & More

The spring season has brought an outpouring of new releases from our favorite established and emerging acts alike. But as the big names keep releasing blockbusters well into the summer, we mustn’t overlook the artists not yet grabbing quite as many headlines. This week we went R&B heavy, highlighting new songs by UMI, SAFE, Paris Price, Sabrina Claudio, SiR, among other noteworthy hip-hop acts, like IDK and Scorey.

We hit reset on our Spotify playlist linked below, so don’t forget to share the wealth.

UMI, “whatever u like”

Ahead of the release of her debut album, Forest in the City out Friday (May 27), UMI channels her inner child for the second single, “whatever u like.” The singer and her friends dress as fairies for the free-spirited song’s visual, frolicking in a field and running on the beach as day turns to night. “i hope this video reminds you to let your inner child play • and to be as free as your soul desires!,” she writes under the video.

Scorey, “Oh, Oh”

Scorey seems to have taken notes from his boss Polo G on his guitar-driven new single, “Oh, Oh.” The Syracuse native, who is signed to the Chicago rapper’s Polo G’s Capalot/ODA Records, sounds like the label head as he provides a sing-songy chorus and hook for the track. Primarily rapping about a gun, Scorey accompanies the song with a water gun fight for its music video, making it sing “Oh, Oh” as he playfully shoots his opponent.

SAFE, “Paradise”

SAFE is back in his bag. Following the release of his EP Get Home Safe (Part 1), the Toronto singer showcases his angelic falsetto as he poetically reflects on being deeply in love. “This song is about deserving a love that is true and from the soul; a love that embraces our spirit and makes us feel like we’re in paradise,” he tweeted.

Paris Price, “Fallin”

On “Fallin,” Paris Price is drifting away from his lover. Produced by Aidan Carroll and Jay James, the moody, self-aware new single finds the L.A.-based singer owning up to his mistakes and ridding himself of a toxic relationship. “I’m taking a timeout, I think that it’s time now/ You the one that’s selfish, girl, now what is you cryin’ ’bout?/ I wasn’t the best man, but put that behind now/ It’s in the past, you should let it go,” he sings.

Joony, “Drifting in Tokyo”

For his new single “Drifting in Tokyo,” Joony fuses hip-hop and pop as he raps over a loose U.K. garage drum beat, produced by Davy’s Archive. The Fast and Furious-inspired video see the DMV artist on a late night drive with women and cars doing donuts around him in an empty lot. “Drifting in Tokyo” is first single from his forthcoming LP Pretty in Black.

SiR, “Satisfaction”

TDE’s king of R&B is back. On his latest offering, “Satisfaction,” the Inglewood, CA native moseys from one lover to the next, digging into the complications of love that slither below the surface. Through his gritty melodies, SiR effectively transmits the ambivalence he feels, stressing that it’s never as simple as satisfaction.

Sabrina Claudio, “Don’t Make Me Wait”

On her latest album, Sabrina Claudio is brushing shoulders with the clouds. On “Don’t Make Me Wait,” the Spanish Caribbean singer delivers floating harmonies in her signature ethereal falsetto, with sporadic peeks into her powerful range. Surrounded by an orchestral string section playing echoing melodies, the 25-year-old songstress pleads impatiently with a lover.

IDK feat. Mike Dimes, “The Code”

IDK joins forces with San Antonio-based Mike Dimes, on this deep cut from his latest album featuring production from KAYTRANADA, Simple. The two-and-a-quarter-minute track details cyclical tragedies (“One boy run up, two boys get done up

/Three women weep all for the come-up/Five cops lookin’ for someone/Three new arrests, two ain’t even done nun'”), over a melancholy piano loop.

Roy Woods, “Insecure”

Roy Woods has begun the roll out to his upcoming album, Mixed Emotions, leading with his insecurities. On the guitar-driven track, the OVO-signee can’t leave his lover, pouring out his feelings in the Desperado-inspired visual.

Lehla Samia, “Call On Me”

On the heels of her record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG, Lehla Samia releases her first single with the label, the summer-ready “Call on Me.” In the visual, CMG frontrunner Moneybagg Yo and Gotti himself lends Lehla the keys to a pristine Rolls Royce convertible, as the viral TikTok star harmonizes over an SWV sample.