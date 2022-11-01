R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Rini, Ice Spice, Jaylon Ashaun & More

Another week, another must-hear round-up. As we inch closer to the most wonderful time of the year, we’ve got all the heat to keep you warm and cozy for this year’s cold-weather season. From Rini and Nathan Archie’s goosebump-inducing falsettos to another drill banger from Ice Spice, our list has a little something for every moment of the rest of your week.

Freshest Find: Nathan Archie, “Hurt Me Enough”

Indiana-based artist Nathan Archie makes his debut this week with his breathtaking first single “Hurt Me Enough.” The alt-R&B/pop song is spellbinding with its personal songwriting and goosebump-inducing vocals, as Archie sings about escaping a toxic relationship. The rising singer-songwriter has also garnered over a million TikTok followers, which is where he first teased the song back in July.

Ice Spice, “Bikini Bottom”

Since the release of her hit song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” back in August, Ice Spice has been riding the wave of virality. Last week, the Bronx rapper continued her lighthearted take on drill with her new song “Bikini Bottom” — which, of course, sounds like it could be used during frantic scenes in Spongebob Squarepants.

Latir, “Am I Allowed to Say I Missed You?”

On “Am I Allowed to Say I Miss You?,” Latir wonders just that. The London-based singer and poet blended his tender vocals with ’80s synths for an alt-R&B song about a breakup and the cycle of grief and wonder that comes following a lost love. “This song acknowledges the fact that our most beautiful moments have passed, but questions whether we’re able to look back and appreciate the good moments we had, rather than acting like they never happened,” Latir says of the song.

Rini, “Haunt Me”

Rini is back with another single titled “Haunt Me.” The second track off his upcoming EP UltraViolet, the Australian singer-songwriter flexes his sultry falsetto once again, detailing his emptiness and cravings for his fleeting lover.

Gidi feat. Merlyn Wood and SoGone SoFlexy, “Chains”

Rising Baltimore artist and producer Gidi is ushering in a new sound with his new single “Chains.” The 23-year-old recruits Brockhampton associates Merlyn Wood and SoGone SoFlexy here for an ambitious record that blends blues, 90s R&B and early aughts pop. “This is the start of the GARÇON era, a new sound, a new texture,” says Gidi in a press release. “Being from Baltimore, I’m pulling inspiration from DMV legends like The Neptunes & Timbaland but tryna push the sound forward.”

Akinyemi & Johan Lenox, “Phone Down”

Akinyemi and Johan Lenox want you to put your “Phone Down.” The two linked for a single urging listeners to prioritize their mental health and live in the present as much as possible, the former being a common theme in Akinyemi’s music.

Pivot Gang, “Aang”

“Aang” marks Pivot Gang’s first single as a group since they released their debut album You Can’t Sit With Us in 2019. Produced by Saba, the mellow track flips original vocals and guitar by Gaidaa and Maria Sanchez, respectively. The visualizer for the new track also acts as a tribute to late member squeakPIVOT, who died in a shooting last year. The Chicago collective is back in their bag as they gear up for the fifth anniversary of John Walt day at the end of November.

Baby Rose, “Go”

Baby Rose’s “Go” ushers in a new era personally and sonically for the singer-songwriter. Bold in nature, the new single was released alongside another song called “Fight Club” featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow, and both are rooted in authenticity and a newly found sense of self. “‘Go’ is about fighting to hold onto past love by any means necessary. The record is nostalgic. It finds me in a space fighting for the familiar and fading,” she says in a press release. ‘This record was created in Nashville while I was in a state of peak blessings, but at the time felt fearful in the back of my mind because I knew nothing lasts forever. That is a beautiful and equally painful fact of life.”

Jaylon Ashaun, “Full Time”

The second song in his “Rough Draft” series, Jaylon Ashaun drops a colorful new single called “Full Time.” The Houston native describes the song as “a theme song for the people” and “a fun reminder to treat your dreams like a full time job because results take time.” At a minute and a half in length, “Full Time” fuses R&B, pop and hip-hop to create a bouncy, upbeat track that adds to Ashaun’s vision of pushing the envelope.

Allyn feat. Dom Kennedy, “One Time”

On “One Time,” Allyn knows her worth. The L.A.-via-Sacramento singer-songwriter links with Dom Kennedy to let it be known that she’s quick to cut a man off if need be. “It only takes one time to feel how you movin’/ to see what you doing/ it only takes one time to know I wasn’t wrong/ I seen what time you’re on,” she sings for the song’s chorus.