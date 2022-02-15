Bengals QB Joe Burrow Hops On Stage, Raps Along To Kid Cudi After Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Joe Burrow may not have hoisted the Lomardi trophy after Sunday’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but the beloved Cincinnati Bengals QB did get a pretty sweet consolation prize following the big game. After losing 23-20 to the hometown team in the final minutes, Burrow drowned his sorrows at a personally curated show by his favorite rapper, Cleveland-bred Kid Cudi.

And Cudder was clearly ready for the moment as well, rocking one of Burrow’s No. 9 jerseys during a post-SB Bengals afterparty that found Joey B standing in the wings rapping along to every single word of the Kid’s 2008 chronicle of a “lonely stoner,’ “Day N Nite.” The song, about a guy struggling the battle the emotional turmoil in his head is the opposite of the calm, cool Joey Brrr persona, but the best part was that Cudi said the night’s whole set list was Joe Shiesty-approved.

“Performed at the Bengals after party w Joe and the boyz,” Cudi tweeted on Monday (Feb. 14). “He made the set list. All his favorite Cudi jams. We all had some fun tn. ☺️ Sent them off w a lot of love. ❤️❤️ Congrats on an epic season fellas!! We back next year!”

It was a nice nod to the budding bromance between the two, which took off in the lead-up to the Bengals’ first trip back to the Super Bowl in 33 years. After Cincinnati beat the Chiefs to make it to the championship game two weeks ago, Cudi asked Burrow — who has long said the home state MC is his favorite, even using one of his songs as a pre-game pump-up — if he could have his grass-stained jersey from the overtime KC win.

“Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away,” Cudi tweeted along with a series of crying emoji. After the Jan. 30 victory over the Chiefs, Burrow, 25, told reporters that hearing from his all-time favorite MC was another major career highlight. “One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi reached out to me yesterday. You said I got LeBron tweeting me or whatever you said it was,” he said.

Performed at the Bengals after party w Joe and the boyz. He made the set list. All his favorite Cudi jams. We all had some fun tn. ☺️ Sent them off w a lot of love. ❤️❤️ Congrats on an epic season fellas!! We back next year! #WhoDey #Bengals — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 14, 2022