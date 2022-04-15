Bankroll Freddie Arrested For Resisting Arrest, Gun & Drug Charges

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Quality Control rapper Bankroll Freddie was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday (April 14). A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office confirmed to Billboard on Friday (April 15) that Freddie Gladney (Bankroll’s birth name) was taken into custody on Thursday night on multiple charges, including resisting arrest/refusal to submit to arrest/active or passive refusal, “simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,” as well as a felony count of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, speeding and an additional possession charge.

At press time the specifics of the drug and gun counts were unavailable.

While the Sheriff’s office spokesperson could not confirm that Gladney — who they said at press time was still being held in custody with no bond — was the rapper known as Bankroll Freddie, the photo and age (27) in the arrest record matched Gladney’s information; a spokesperson for Gladney had not returned Billboard‘s request for comment at press time.

Arkansas native Freddie joined the Quality Control team in 2019 after releasing his single “Drip Like This” and the Saved By the Bales mixtape, followed by 2020’s From Trap to Rap album, had features from Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo and Young Dolph. After singing to Motown Records in 2020, he dropped the 2021 single “Add It Up, followed by the Megan Thee Stallion collab “Pop It” from his 2021 album Big Bank.

The rapper dropped the single “Picking Sides” featuring Icewear Vezzo last week and teased that his From Trap to Rap 2 album will be released on April 22.