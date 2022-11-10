×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Bankroll Freddie Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges as Part of Major Federal Trafficking Bust

The Quality Control rapper is accused of participating in a multi-state drug-dealing ring.

Bankroll Freddie
Bankroll Freddie backstage during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Bankroll Freddie was arrested in Jonesboro, Arkansas on Wednesday (Nov. 9) as part of a major federal drug and gun bust conducted across the state. The rapper (born Freddie Gladney III) and his father, Freddie Gladney Jr., were among more than 45 people swept up in the action according to a copy of the federal indictment.

Explore

Explore

Bankroll Freddie

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The indictment claims that from March 2021 through Oct. 2022 the defendants allegedly conspired to distribute and possess cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana and that Freddie possessed an arsenal of firearms that included at least three 9mm pistols, two rifles and machine guns “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.”

Related

Harvey Mason jr.

When & Where You Can Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations Announcement Live

Prosecutors claim that the Gladneys and their co-conspirators allegedly trafficked guns and drugs between Arkansas, Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma and that the arrests were the culmination of three different investigations. According to the Associated Press, a statement from the U.S. Attorneys office in Little Rock said that two FBI investigations into gang violence and drug trafficking and a separate DEA investigation uncovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California into Arkansas and then distributed in Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Houston; weapons, including machine guns, cash and drugs were all seized as part of the investigation.

At press time a spokesperson for Gladney, 28, had not returned a request for comment.

KAIT 8 reported that the FBI investigations focused on two rival Arkansas gangs: the “Every Body Killas Gang (EBK) and the “Loady Murder Mobb Gang.” After Pine Bluff detective Kevin Collins was shot and killed in Oct. 2020 while serving a warrant on an EBK member while assisting federal agents in their investigation into the gangs the information gleaned from his work allowed federal agents to obtain 12 wiretaps through June 2022 that helped prevent planned crimes and led to the arrest of Bankroll, his father and others.

According to court documents, Quality Control rapper Freddie is facing at least 11 charges, which include: possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, two counts of intent to distribute marijuana, knowingly and intentionally possession firearms, three counts of providing false/fictitious information on a gun purchase form, using guns for gun trafficking, using a telephone to traffic drugs and knowingly possessing one or more machine guns.

Freddie was arrested in Arkansas in April on multiple charges, including resisting arrest/refusal to submit to arrest/active or passive refusal, “simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms,” as well as a felony count of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, speeding and an additional possession charge.

Arkansas native Freddie joined the Quality Control team in 2019 after releasing his single “Drip Like This” and the Saved By the Bales mixtape, followed by 2020’s From Trap to Rap album, had features from Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo and Young Dolph. After singing to Motown Records in 2020, he dropped the 2021 single “Add It Up, followed by the Megan Thee Stallion collab “Pop It” from his 2021 album Big Bank. He released a collab with Icewear Vezzo, “Picking Sides,” around the time of the April arrest, followed by his From Trap to Rap 2 album.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad