Babyface Goes Acoustic for ‘America the Beautiful’ Performance at the 2023 Super Bowl

Babyface appeared at the 2023 Super Bowl to perform a stunning rendition of the patriotic classic “America the Beautiful” ahead of the championship football game on Sunday (Feb. 12).

The R&B singer appeared at the stadium solo, wearing an all-black suit — and his signature angular black sunglasses — with nothing but an acoustic guitar painted with American flag motifs to accompany him during the performance. The “When Can I See You” singer’s rendition of the track was a peaceful one, featuring him playing the guitar and singing the song’s lyrics with the occasional high note and vocal runs for added flair.

Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, was accompanied by sign language interpreter Colin Denny, a deaf member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Denny signed “America the Beautiful” in both American Sign Language and North American Indian Sign Language.

Babyface has 11 Grammy Awards and five top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His performance of “America the Beautiful” is just one of many musical moments taking place during the 2023 Super Bowl. Before the singer-producer sang for the stadium of fans, Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled with a choir-backed performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Chris Stapleton’s performance of the National Anthem followed Babyface’s “America the Beautiful” rendition.

Halfway through the game, Rihanna will be taking the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show for what she described as a “jam-packed” 13-minute medley of hits that span her entire catalog.