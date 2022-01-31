Baby Rose, Ambré & SAYGRACE Line Up Big Femme Energy Live Concerts for Women’s History Month

Femme It Forward will host its first Big Femme Energy Live musical event complete with an all-female symphony orchestra, composer and conductor beginning March 19.

With three events during Women’s History Month, Big Femme Energy Live will feature performances from rising artists Baby Rose, Ambré and SAYGRACE, plus music from the Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 album. Tickets to events slated for March 19 at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, March 23 at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre and March 24 at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster beginning Friday.

“Big Femme Energy Live is a testament to the phenomenal anthems and timeless music made by women across multiple generations,” Heather Lowery, founder and CEO of Femme It Forward, said in a statement. “These events were created to honor and elevate women by creating a unique show highlighting all powerhouse female musicians and artists.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing this special event to audiences and to kickstart a new era of recognition and opportunity for women in music.”

Femme It Forward was originally launched as a female-led event series before it became a joint venture with Live Nation in 2019. The music and entertainment company aims to celebrate, educate and empower women in the industry by offering multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences.

In addition to announcing Big Femme Energy Live, Femme It Forward has revealed its performance lineup for 2022. R&B songstress Sevyn Streeter will perform five concerts in February as part of the Guilty Pleasurez Experience, after releasing her latest single “Guilty,” featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg, last year.

Flo Milli, Dess Dior and Kali will deliver three performances in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta next month as part of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Experience.

R&B veterans including Faith Evans, SWV, Mýa, 702, Tank, Ginuwine, Lloyd and Bobby V will also hit the stage in Washington, D.C., and Dallas.

See Femme It Forward’s list of performances below:

Guilty Pleasurez Experience with Sevyn Streeter:

Feb. 7 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

Feb. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

Feb. 11 – Houston, TX – HOB (Bronze Peacock Room)

Feb. 12 – Dallas, TX – HOB (Cambridge Room)

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Peppermint

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun with Flo Milli, Dess Dior and Kali:

Feb. 10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 11 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

One Night Only with Muni Long:

Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

Cupid’s Comedy featuring Zainab Johnson:

Feb. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line

Valentine’s Day Serenade with Tank, Ginuwine, Lloyd and Bobby V:

Feb. 14 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Throwback R&B with Faith Evans, SWV, Mýa and 702:

March 11 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino

Throwback R&B with Faith Evans, SWV and Mýa:

March 13 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 2 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

West Coast Bounce with Tank And The Bangas and Big Freedia:

April 7 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory * special guest bbymutha

April 8 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

April 9 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Ashanti and Mýa:

April 15 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live