Azealia Banks Defends Lizzo After Kanye West’s ‘Unhealthy’ Weight Comments: ‘He Has an Entire McDonald’s Commercial’

Azealia Banks is stepping in to defend Lizzo after Kanye “Ye” West‘s comments regarding the “About Damn Time” singer’s weight during his appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“He can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial,” the “212” rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories, in reference to Ye’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial for the fast food chain restaurant.

— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 10, 2022

Banks’ comments come after West’s interview with Carlson last week, during which the rapper shared his thoughts on the “demonic” promotion of obesity by the media, which he said was intended to hasten the “genocide of the Black race.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he said. “It’s demonic.”

Lizzo herself seemed to subtly respond during her concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday (Oct. 7). “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf—ing name in their motherf—ing mouth for no motherf—ing reason,” she told the crowd.

“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added before asking the audience, “Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

While Banks defended Lizzo following Ye’s comments, she has a history of discussing the “Juice” singer’s weight as well. “I hate you, fat Lizzo,” she posted on her Instagram Stories back in 2019. “I f—ing hate you, girl.”