Ashanti, Yung Miami Talk ‘Queens Remix,’ New Music and More

When Ashanti and Yung Miami of the City Girls teamed up for the “Queens Remix” of Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, the R&B top five hit was transformed into a no-holds-barred women’s anthem.

“What makes it [“Queens Remix”] so dope is how Diddy flipped it from the original version’s male perspective about moving on,” says Ashanti. “For the remix, it’s the female telling him to move on. It just gives the song a whole new light.” And of the pairing with Yung Miami, she adds, “Yung Miami just makes sense. You know, they have their thing going on, and me writing from real-life experiences … the timing was absolutely perfect.”

Dishing on her studio session for the remix, Yung Miami says that Diddy turned out to be a stern collaborator to the point where cell phones were banned. “I was like, ‘Diddy, you’re a serious producer; you don’t play,’” she recalls of laying down her verse. It reads in part: “Step one, I can’t stress me a n***a (Yeah) / Forty-point necklace, I could buy me a n***a (That’s right) / DeLeón sippin’ but my new n***a richer (Facts) / He hit like this tequila, I could feel him in my liver.”

But the results were worth it, Yung Miami adds. “I’ve been reading the reviews and people have been like, “That’s the best verse she ever did … Diddy really got her on beat.”

Ashanti’s remix lyrics seemingly address producer/industry executive Irv Gotti’s recent comments about having a relationship with her, which the Grammy winner has denied. “It’s givin’ ‘Obsessed’ / It’s givin’ you stressed / It’s givin’ you pressed / It’s givin’ this n***ga missin’ the best …,” she sings in the second verse.

“It just organically came together,” says Ashanti. “My name was all over the place. But sometimes it’s really cool to be able to express yourself through your art. Sometimes we get into situations where people need to move on instead of being bitter or talking ill or negative about a person. It’s better to just let go and move on.”

Since the release of “Queens Remix,” its accompanying video has garnered 3.8 million YouTube views. It’s one of four remixes — including one by Cool and Dre — comprising the “Gotta Move On” bundle that Diddy’s Love Records/Motown released in mid-October. “Gotta Move On” continues to rank at No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, No. 4 on Adult R&B Airplay and has climbed to No. 25 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally.

Moving on beyond the remix, both queens are currently busy with other projects. Ashanti released her new single, “Fall for You,” on Oct. 28. Produced by Bleu, who also co-wrote the song with Ashanti, its accompanying video has logged 1.3 million YouTube views. While the title may suggest the mid-tempo tune is about the start of a romance, Ashanti says it’s quite the opposite.

“Immediately you think the record is about falling for someone,” she explains. “But it’s actually titled that because I’m not falling for [the person] anymore. It’s very Ashanti 2022-esque. From [pre-release] snippets I dropped on Instagram, people were like ‘I need this. This is my life.’ I love those connections that come with writing from a real place.”

Earlier this year, Yung Miami made her debut as an executive producer, along with City Girls mate JT, on Issa Rae’s recently renewed HBO Max series Rap Sh!t — inspired by the pair’s own career. Yung Miami also launched her own talk show this year, Revolt’s Caresha Please, which tied with fellow Revolt show Drink Champs for the best hip-hop platform award at the BET Hip Hop Awards in early October. The accolade, which she describes as an honor and blessing, is another step toward her dream of being the “next Oprah.”

“I’m not gonna lie, I was very nervous,” says Yung Miami of doing the show’s first episodes with Diddy and Kevin Gates. “I was the one doing the interviewing and coming up with the questions, so I was just shaking in my boots.” But now that she’s been honing her talk-show skills, Yung Miami is setting her sights on a new goal: having Beyoncé as a guest on the show next season.

“Beyoncé, if this interview reaches you, please!” she says.

In the meantime, next up for the rapper is joining the cast of BMF, along with comedian/actress Mo’Nique. The Starz series begins its second season in January. Also coming next year: a new City Girl album. As for what fans can expect, Yung Miami hints only that the album will feature two love songs. “It’s still going to be fun,” she assures. “But it’s also going to give you another side of us.”