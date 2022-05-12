A$AP Rocky Says Astroworld Tragedy Has Changed Concerts, But ‘We’re Still Going Crazy at My Sh–‘

A$AP Rocky joined N.O.R.E. for an unfiltered conversation about fashion, his new whiskey brand and more for the latest episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs, which arrived Thursday night (May 12).

Amid the wide-ranging discussion, the “Sundress” rapper explained how the Astroworld tragedy in November changed how performances are run. “I would say ever since that horrific night, they’ve been really adamant about how you mosh,” he told the host. “I was just out in Brazil and they just stopped the show like, ‘Yo, some people were getting a little rowdy in the front and trampled and stuff.’ They just stopped the show and I was like, ‘Aight, cool.’ I get it.”

Ten people died at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, and according to a new filing this week, there were 4,932 total alleged victims. In addition to 10 people who died, the new filing said 732 claims have been filed by people who needed “extensive medical treatment” and 1,649 who needed less extensive care. Another 2,540 were listed as “other,” meaning the extent of their injuries was still being reviewed.

“I think everybody taking precautions now is just because of what happened,” A$AP added. “More so than ever, I don’t think even Live Nation or any venue has seen this kind of travesty of lawsuits before. This is new for everybody. So I think a lot are trying to take it easy.

“We’re still going crazy at my sh–,” he concluded. “We’re still going stupid. That’s part of our culture. We rap but we got a punk mentality to this sh– […] You go to a show, you get out anger, you get out energy. You get socked in the face.”

Rocky also briefly mentioned Rihanna in a conversation about his new “D.M.B.” music video, in which the couple, who are expecting a child together, enjoy an afternoon in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

“You and RiRi going through the ‘hood,” N.O.R.E said. “That’s a real n—a, because I would have stayed in Beverly Hills. I would have stayed in Manhattan.”

“That’s my lady. She’s thorough,” Rocky replied as the group gave her a round of applause.

Drink Champs is airing now on Revolt. Billboard will add video when it’s available.