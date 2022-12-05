A$AP Rocky Recreates Viral Mosh Pit Meme, Nods to ‘Weekend At Bernie’s‘ in ’S—tin‘ Me’ Music Video: Watch

It’s a weekend at A$AP’s. On Monday (Dec. 5), A$AP Rocky dropped an eclectic music video for his new song “Shittin’ Me,” and it features references to everything from his viral Rolling Loud mosh pit meme to the 1989 dark comedy Weekend at Bernie’s.

The Grin Machine-directed video begins with the 34-year-old rapper feeling on top of the world, wearing a flashy suit as he gives orders to an office of employees, leafing through stacks of dollar bills and dodging paparazzi camera flashes. Things take a turn for the worse, though, when he dives into a mosh pit and gets buried in a sea of fans — just like that viral, meme-generating moment from his Rolling Loud set earlier this year.

Rocky then collapses and dies in an empty room, but that doesn’t stop his “friends” in the video from puppeteering his dead body around town à la Weekend at Bernie’s. They continue benefitting off his fame and fortune, and film a video with him rigged to marionette strings.

Both the Krash-produced song — which dropped Friday (Dec. 2) — and the video were released in collaboration between Rocky’s creative agency AWGE and EA’s new video game Need for Speed Unbound. “Shittin’ Me” is featured in the game, as is the “F–kin Problems” rapper himself; he appears in-game as the leader of a new precision-driving mode called Takeover Events, where players can beat Rocky to win his custom-designed Mercedes 190 E.

“It has been a pleasure getting to be a creative collaborator with EA on the new Need for Speed game,” Rocky said in a statement. “’Shittin’ Me’ serves as the lead track from the game soundtrack and with so much excitement around it, it was only natural to also do a music video. Grin Machine did a great job paying homage to the game collaboration with AWGE with the fun wacky aesthetics, and shout out to krash and hec for the music as always.”

Watch A$AP Rocky’s new music video for “Shittin’ Me” below: