A$AP Rocky Plugs Rihanna’s Fenty Skin in New ‘Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)’ Music Video: Watch

A$AP Rocky season is in full swing. On Tuesday (July 25), the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper dropped off the accompanying visual for his latest single, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” just two days after his headlining Rolling Loud set in Miami.

The music video finds the Harlem rapper employing highly stylized takes on common riot aesthetics. The “F—n Problems” rapper leads a raucous crew of men clad in matching outfits that consist of blue jeans, white t-shirts, and white ski masks. The men march alongside a procession of tanks as they take over a faceless urban landscape, pose next to flashy cars, and lay in piles of cash. The striking music video also features prominent placements of the American flag, beckoning new interpretations of the symbol and what it represents in the context of Rocky’s free-wheeling riot-inspired visual.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” music video comes by way of Rocky’s promotion of Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line. Rocky flashes a tube bearing a Fenty Skin label when he raps, “Flossy, glossy/ Nah, b—h, this ain’t lip gloss/ Luxe balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom.” The two musicians and fashion icons have been linked since 2013, and they now share a baby boy named RZA, with a second child on the way.

The Pharrell Williams-produced “RIOT” is set to appear on Rocky’s forthcoming fourth studio album. The album will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s Testing, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. A$AP Rocky has earned three top 10 entries on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. His first two studio albums, 2013’s Long.Live.A$AP and 2015’s At.Long.Last.A$AP, both topped the Billboard 200, while he reached a Hot 100 career high of No. 4 in 2018 with “No Limit” (with G-Eazy & Cardi B).

Watch the video for “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” above.