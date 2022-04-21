A$AP Rocky Posts $550K Bail in Shooting Case

Hours after A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning (April 20) at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with an alleged shooting in Los Angeles in November 2021, the rapper born Rakim Mayers posted bond and was released.

According to booking documents obtained by Billboard, the rapper was released around noon on Wednesday on $550,000 bond and ordered to return to court on August 17. Rocky was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon upon landing at LAX, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Associated Press. At the time of the arrest, Rocky was in the process of returning to Los Angeles on a private plane after a vacation in Barbados with girlfriend Rihanna, according to reports by NBC News and TMZ.

Rocky was detained in connection with an investigation by the LAPD into a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood on Nov. 6. Police reports show the victim of the shooting claimed that the rapper approached him with a handgun and fired multiple shots, one of which grazed his left hand, according to NBC News, who was first to break the news of the arrest at LAX; representatives for Rocky had not returned requests for comment at press time.

In 2019, Rocky was arrested and charged with assault in Sweden, with prosecutors alleging that the victim was punched, kicked and attacked with a bottle. He spent nearly five weeks in behind bars before being released, though he was later found guilty.

The rapper is currently expecting a child with Rihanna, who is in her third trimester. The couple has also fueled engagement rumors after the Fenty founder was spotted out in March with a diamond ring on her engagement ring finger. The pair started dating in 2020, and the “Umbrella” singer announced her pregnancy in January.