×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

A$AP Rocky Performs Three Unreleased Songs At 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Fans quickly ran to social media after one, tentatively titled "Taylor Swift," began making its rounds.

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

After turning heads with his Pharrell-produced single “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” last week, A$AP Rocky dished several teasers from his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Sunday (July 23). One tentatively titled “Taylor Swift” caught traction on social media because of its name and incendiary lyrics. 

Related

A$AP Rocky, Beats Studio Pro

A$AP Rocky Follows Rihanna’s Orders for New Diapers, Debuts New Single ‘RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)’ in…

Teased in 2022, “Taylor Swift” sparked questions post-performance after Rocky dished out some hard-hitting barbs leading fans to speculate about who he was addressing. “First you stole my flow/ So I stole your b—h/ Then you stole my style/ I need at least 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” he rapped in the viral clip. Fans suspect the volley of shots was aimed at Travis Scott, considering their — no pun intended — rocky history and began comparing the two artists shortly after his performance.

In an interview with Drink Champs last year, when N.O.R.E. broached the subject of Travis Scott allegedly stealing Rocky’s “whole style,” the Harlem polymath nodded and said, “Yeah.” He elaborated and said he “saw similarities, for sure. I saw that he was inspired and s–t like that, but that’s what we in it for.”

In 2016, Rocky spoke more in-depth about his influence on Scott during a chat with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock,” he stated. “And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic. I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take [from] whoever got going on. I’m not implying that. I feel like that whole situation sound petty.” 

As for the alleged stealing of a love interest, rumors swirled in 2015 about Rihanna and Travis Scott dating. Rocky and the superstar had their first child last year, and she is currently pregnant with their second. 

Check out a snippet of Rocky’s song and the fan tweets that surfaced after his performance below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad