A$AP Rocky Performs Three Unreleased Songs At 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

After turning heads with his Pharrell-produced single “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” last week, A$AP Rocky dished several teasers from his forthcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Sunday (July 23). One tentatively titled “Taylor Swift” caught traction on social media because of its name and incendiary lyrics.

Teased in 2022, “Taylor Swift” sparked questions post-performance after Rocky dished out some hard-hitting barbs leading fans to speculate about who he was addressing. “First you stole my flow/ So I stole your b—h/ Then you stole my style/ I need at least 10 percent/ All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” he rapped in the viral clip. Fans suspect the volley of shots was aimed at Travis Scott, considering their — no pun intended — rocky history and began comparing the two artists shortly after his performance.

In an interview with Drink Champs last year, when N.O.R.E. broached the subject of Travis Scott allegedly stealing Rocky’s “whole style,” the Harlem polymath nodded and said, “Yeah.” He elaborated and said he “saw similarities, for sure. I saw that he was inspired and s–t like that, but that’s what we in it for.”

In 2016, Rocky spoke more in-depth about his influence on Scott during a chat with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “You’re hearing it from me, let shorty rock,” he stated. “And let the people decide if he a biter or if he authentic. I’m not saying everybody should be allowed to just take [from] whoever got going on. I’m not implying that. I feel like that whole situation sound petty.”

As for the alleged stealing of a love interest, rumors swirled in 2015 about Rihanna and Travis Scott dating. Rocky and the superstar had their first child last year, and she is currently pregnant with their second.

Check out a snippet of Rocky’s song and the fan tweets that surfaced after his performance below.

Idk what happened but asap rocky is most definitely better than travis scott i’m sorry — Mowgli (@fbgwayno) July 24, 2023

Love you mowgli but ASAP ROCKY ain’t touchin Travis Scott musically https://t.co/E7BJzWU6Et — Meowmi Sensei 🐼 (@Meami_Ami) July 24, 2023

ASAP Rocky always made better music than Travis to me. This app swear Rocky ain’t shit for some reason though — Corie (@kingslayer253) July 24, 2023