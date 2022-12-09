A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Album’s Done,’ Debuts New Song ‘Same Problems’ During Amazon Music Live Concert: Watch

A$AP Rocky announced that his new album is finished before taking the stage to perform some new songs at Amazon Music Live Thursday night (Dec. 8).

He made the PSA during on Amazon Prime Video. “Thursday night football. Amazon. My first time back on the stage. Album’s finished, Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!” the rapper exclaimed. Rocky later returned to the screen for those watching Amazon Music Live at home, the streamer’s live concert series hosted by 2 Chainz, to perform four unreleased songs from Don’t Be Dumb as well as some fan-favorite classics such as “Everyday,” “Yamborghini High” and “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (LPFJ2).”

Rocky ended the concert on a solemn note when he gave a heartfelt speech about the rappers who’ve lost their lives, before debuting Same Problems,” one of his new songs. “Rest in peace to everybody we lost in hip-hop throughout the years. You gotta know that we the highest statistic of losing people, no other genre loses rockstars, pop singers and country artists. Hip-hoppers, we get killed and shot every day,” he said. “Overdoses, all type of unfortunate events. So this next song is dedicated to everybody we lost and anybody who ever lost somebody, you know what I’m saying.”

Images of Takeoff, PnB Rock, Young Dolph, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Pop Smoke, A$AP Yams and more flashed on the screens on either side of him while Rocky repeatedly asked “How many problems get solved?” over an eerie piano beat.

His partner Rihanna, Tyler, the Creator, Snoh Aalegra, Buddy, Earl Sweatshirt and more stars were in attendance. Rocky also brought out rapper $NOT to perform “Doja,” AWGE hip-hop duo THOTTWAT for their joint “Shirt” performance, and host 2 Chainz to run back their Billboard Hot 100 No. 8 hit “F–kin’ Problems,” which also features Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Watch A$AP Rocky’s performance of “Same Problems” above.