Rihanna Lives Her Best Life in A$AP Rocky’s New Music Teaser: Watch

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 11, 2021 in New York City.

A$AP Rocky unveiled a teaser for new music set for release on Thursday (May 5), and the clip, titled “D.M.B.,” stars none other than Rihanna.

In the brief, 19-second teaser, Rocky and RiRi are seen hanging out on a fire escape and walking amid swarms of paparazzi and flashing camera lights.

While Rihanna appears both in the preview clip and the cover art in the pre-save link here, it is still unclear whether she is a featured artist on the upcoming release or starring in the music video.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news A$AP Rocky Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news

The old school film poster-inspired cover art features photos of RiRi and A$AP pasted over an animated image of a New York City fire escape. “A Ghetto Love Tale,” the photo reads, with two titles, “Roll My Blunt” and “Dats Mah B!*$h.” The art also reveals that Skepta, Hector Delgado, Krash, Nort Ollem, Shlohmo, and D33J all provided additional production for Rocky’s latest work.

The teaser comes less than two weeks after A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, in connection with an alleged shooting in Los Angeles in November 2021.

The rapper was released on $550,000 bond and ordered to return to court on August 17. Rocky was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon upon landing at LAX, the Los Angeles Police Department told the Associated Press. At the time of the arrest, Rocky was in the process of returning to Los Angeles on a private plane after a vacation in Barbados with girlfriend Rihanna, according to reports by NBC News and TMZ.