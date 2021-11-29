Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam, Says She Was Racially Profiled

Ari Lennox has been arrested in Amsterdam after she claims on social media to have been racially profiled in the airport Monday morning (Nov. 29).

Early Monday, Lennox sent out a flurry of tweets about her negative experience with airport security in Amsterdam, writing, “F— Amsterdam security. They hate black people.” In her final tweet, Lennox wrote, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Dutch military police, who are in charge of security at Amsterdam Schipol airport, told Reuters that the singer (real name Courtney Shanade Salter) was arrested for disturbing public order after accusing airline personnel of racial discrimination. The police said Lennox was held for acting aggressively toward an airline official and for being drunk in public.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel told the publication. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.” It remains unclear how long the “Shea Butter Baby” star will remain in custody since police are still investigating claims of possible threats Lennox made during the incident.

Billboard has reached out to Lennox’s reps for comment but did not hear back at press time.

The R&B singer performed her latest single “Pressure” and “Unloyal” with Summer Walker from the latter’s Billboard 200-topping album Still Over It at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which was taped at New York’s Apollo Theater on Nov. 20 and was broadcast Sunday night on BET.

See Lennox’s tweets about her arrest below.

Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Wow — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

They’re arresting me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021