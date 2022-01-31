×
Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild to Face Off in Valentine’s Day ‘Verzuz’

R&B chart-toppers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will be battling it out on the Verzuz stage on February 15 at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton
Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton Paras Griffin/GI, Stephen J. Cohen/GI

Love will be in the air at the upcoming Verzuz battle, thanks to R&B chart-toppers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild.

The Triller-owned music competition series announced Monday (Jan. 31) that the in-person battle will take place Feb. 15 at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. For those who cannot make it in person, the Ciroc-sponsored event will stream live on Triller, FiteTV, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Hamilton released his album Love Is the New Black in 2021, while Soulchild has not released a project since 2017’s Feel the Real.

The R&B-centric episode will be the 38th Verzuz battle, following Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s heated December battle. While no other upcoming acts have been officially announced, rumors swirled about a battle between Busta Rhymes and Eminem, egged on by commentary from E-40 and Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz, who suggested the battle after Dr. Dre asked via social media who could compete with the Detroit rapper.

Tickets for the upcoming battle are available on the Verzuz website.

