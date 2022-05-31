Anita Baker Thanks Chance the Rapper For Helping Her Regain Ownership of Her Masters

Anita Baker shouted out Chance the Rapper during her Sunday night (May 29) show at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas after she said the Chicago MC helped her regain control of her master recordings. Baker had been battling her former label for ownership of her recordings until last year, when she finally wrested them back and over the weekend she was in a mood to celebrate her victory.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” Baker said as the audience burst into applause and Chance stood up and waved at the acknowledgement.

Chance appreciated the shout-out, writing in a response to a video of the moment, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.” The mutual admiration society continued online when Baker responded to Chance’s sweet post writing, “Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes,” she wrote.

Chance was super blown-away, profusely thanking Baker for acknowledging his friend’s birthday and for her friendship. “WOW the fact that you remembered my friends name AND that it was her birthday just echoes what an INCREDIBLE PERSON you are on top of all that you’ve given artistically. Honored and blessed to call you friend miss @IAMANITABAKER,” he tweeted. At press time it was unclear what role Chance (born Chancelor Bennett) played in Baker’s masters win.

Baker is in the middle of a sold-out limited residency at the Venetian that is slated to run through June 4. Back in September 2021, Taylor Swift congratulated Baker for winning her masters fight, writing, “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!” A day earlier, the R&B singer had shared with fans that the battle over her catalog was over. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted with a photo of her first five albums: The Songstress (1983), Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990) and Rhythm of Love (1994). “Impossible Things Happen … Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

Watch the sweet moment below.

I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022

Had no idea you would be in our Midst.

Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday

ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022