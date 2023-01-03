×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Angela Simmons Is ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Sharing Yo Gotti Relationship

The sentiment comes a day after Simmons went Instagram official with Yo Gotti.

Angela Simmons
Angela Simmons attends AMC Networks Summit 2022 at 74Wythe on September 28, 2022 in New York City. Craig Barritt/GI for AMC Networks

Angela Simmons is going into the new year with a glow. The star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Jan. 2) to share a sweet sentiment.

“Happier than I ever been,” Simmons wrote on a black screen, adding a pink heart emoji. The post comes just a day after she made her relationship with rapper Yo Gotti Instagram official with a series of sleek professional photos.

“You are all I need and more,” she captioned the post, in which the happy couple is seen dressed up in dazzling looks as they pose against a black Rolls Royce.

Related

Lewis Capaldi

Here's What Lewis Capaldi Said After Being Mistaken for Susan Boyle

Explore

Explore

Yo Gotti

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Gotti has been open about his crush on Simmons for years. On his 2015 hit “Down in the DM,”  he raps, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F— it, I’m gon’ let the world know.”

Later, in 2017, Gotti shoots his shot again in “Save It For Me,” which was release after Simmons got engaged to Sutton Tennyson. “Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n—- cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” he raps.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad