Angela Simmons Is ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Sharing Yo Gotti Relationship

Angela Simmons is going into the new year with a glow. The star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Jan. 2) to share a sweet sentiment.

“Happier than I ever been,” Simmons wrote on a black screen, adding a pink heart emoji. The post comes just a day after she made her relationship with rapper Yo Gotti Instagram official with a series of sleek professional photos.

“You are all I need and more,” she captioned the post, in which the happy couple is seen dressed up in dazzling looks as they pose against a black Rolls Royce.

Explore Explore Yo Gotti See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Gotti has been open about his crush on Simmons for years. On his 2015 hit “Down in the DM,” he raps, “And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F— it, I’m gon’ let the world know.”

Later, in 2017, Gotti shoots his shot again in “Save It For Me,” which was release after Simmons got engaged to Sutton Tennyson. “Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n—- cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster,” he raps.