Amazon’s Amp Premieres Emerging Artist Program ‘The Come Up’

Amazon’s Amp is launching a new emerging artist program, The Come Up. The live radio app developed the program in collaboration with veteran industry executive Kenny Burns.

With a focus on Atlanta-based hip-hop at its launch on June 15, The Come Up will give creators and listeners the chance to help identify the city’s hottest rising rap artists. Joining Burns as hosts will be a team of influential tastemakers that includes content creator Big Bank, multimedia personalities Su Solo and Paige Shari, and artist-producer DJ Kash.

In a release announcing the new program, Burns said, “There is an awakening happening in music and the arts, and Amp creates a place that is for that emerging audience and movement — real people, real voices, no gimmicks and no algorithms speaking for the people. Community is the most authentic partnership an artist can have, and I’m looking forward to highlighting the best of the best to communities on Amp!”

On June 15, the hosts will launch their own shows on Amp and play songs from their favorite rising Atlanta-based hip-hop artists. Then they will engage fans from the community in live debate and discussion via Amp’s chat and call-in features. Or fans can create their own show using the tag #TheComeUp to debate which artists they feel have got next.

At the end of the month, the hosts and Amp will choose three featured Atlanta artists from The Come Up shows. The chosen artists will then receive promotional support across Amazon Music and Amp. That support will include being featured in a docuseries developed and directed by Cam Kirk; interview opportunities on popular Amp shows The Daily Cannon with Nick Cannon and Rotation Radio with Gabe P and Nyla Symone; and inclusion on Amazon Music’s “The Come Up” playlist.

Fans can learn more about The Come Up and how to participate on the show’s website.