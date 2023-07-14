The Clipse, Rick Ross & Wale to Perform at NYC’s Pier 17 for Amazon Music’s ’50 & Forever’ Series

Amazon Music is looking to give back to the culture in a massive way as hip-hop’s 50th anniversary inches closer. Beginning July 17, Amazon Music will launch its celebration 50 & Forever, which includes a string of performances, in-depth discussions and broadcasts from live festivals.

Fans can enjoy various performances in NYC on July 20 and July 28. The first date will feature a live performance from Wale and a special guest at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport. The second will spotlight The Clipse and Rick Ross at the same location, with tickets to both events available on Ticketmaster for $10. The livestream performances will reside on Amazon Music’s channel on Twitch. The proceeds will go toward the artists’ charity of choice.

Fans will also enjoy Group Thread conversations hosted by Speedy Morman every Monday, and Breakthrough Live performances from rising hip-hop talent each Tuesday. Lastly, episodes of Rotation Roundtable featuring Morman, Nyla Symone, Gabe P and Rob Markman will air every Wednesday. Then, Rolling Loud Miami will air on Amazon Music’s channel on Twitch July 21-23.

Check out the entire schedule below.