The Clipse, Rick Ross & Wale to Perform at NYC’s Pier 17 for Amazon Music’s ’50 & Forever’ Series

Amazon Music is looking to give back to the culture in a massive way as hip-hop’s 50th anniversary inches closer. Beginning July 17, Amazon Music will launch its celebration 50 & Forever, which includes a string of performances, in-depth discussions and broadcasts from live festivals.
Fans can enjoy various performances in NYC on July 20 and July 28. The first date will feature a live performance from Wale and a special guest at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport. The second will spotlight The Clipse and Rick Ross at the same location, with tickets to both events available on Ticketmaster for $10. The livestream performances will reside on Amazon Music’s channel on Twitch. The proceeds will go toward the artists’ charity of choice.
Fans will also enjoy Group Thread conversations hosted by Speedy Morman every Monday, and Breakthrough Live performances from rising hip-hop talent each Tuesday. Lastly, episodes of Rotation Roundtable featuring Morman, Nyla Symone, Gabe P and Rob Markman will air every Wednesday. Then, Rolling Loud Miami will air on Amazon Music’s channel on Twitch July 21-23.
Check out the entire schedule below.
- July 17 – Group Thread: The Blog Era Live from the Seaport
- July 18 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport
- July 19 – Rotation Roundtable: Live from the Seaport
- July 20 – Wale & Special Guest – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17
- July 21 – Rolling Loud: Day 1
- July 22 – Rolling Loud: Day 2
- July 23 – Rolling Loud: Day 3
- July 24 – Group Thread: The Brick Tape Live from the Seaport
- July 25 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport
- July 26 – Rotation Roundtable: Live from the Seaport
- July 28 – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17
- July 31 – Group Thread: The South Has Something To Say Live from Atlanta
- Aug. 1 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from Atlanta
- Aug. 2 – Rotation Roundtable: Live from Atlanta
- Aug. 3 – City Sessions Atlanta: “50 & Forever”
- Aug. 7 – Group Thread: Ladies First Live from the Seaport
- Aug. 8 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport
- Aug. 10 – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17