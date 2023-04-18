Alicia Keys Announces ‘Keys to the Summer’ Tour: See the Dates

Alicia Keys unveiled the dates for her upcoming Keys to the Summer Tour across North America on Tuesday (April 18).

The run of 23 dates kicks off June 28 at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and make stops in cities including Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City and Seattle before closing Aug. 2 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Each stop will be unlike any concert the KEYS II star has done before thanks to completely redesigned production and staging that will present the singer’s soulful, piano-driven sound to fans in the round for the very first time.

In a statement, Keys said the cross-country trek “is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable! I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (April 21) at 9 a.m. local time. However, Alicia Keys Fan Club and Keys Soulcare pre-sales are already ongoing, and additional pre-sales for Spotify, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and each venue on the tour will begin Thursday (April 20) at 10 a.m. local time. Some VIP packages will include the opportunity to join Keys in one of her intimate and highly exclusive “Soulcare Sessions” before each show.

In other news, Keys’ women-led “She Is the Music” songwriting camps — which she introduced back in 2018 while accepting the Songwriter Icon Award at Billboard Women in Music — will be the subject of Uncharted, a new documentary directed by Beth Aala set to premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

Get a look at Keys’ summer 2023 below.