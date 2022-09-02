Alicia Keys Responds to Fan’s Bum-Rush Cheek Kiss During Vancouver Show: ‘I Was Like What the F–!’

Alicia Keys gets up-close-and-personal with her fans on her current Alicia + Keys world tour. During one of the most popular segments of the show, the singer leaves the main stage to take up residence on a smaller satellite stage in the audience for a DJ-style mini-set in which she alternates versions of songs from her Keys double album, along with playing some fan favorites.

The solo set ends with Keys walking back to the stage through the audience while cueing up her beloved 2009 Jay-Z collab “Empire State of Mind.” It’s a crowd-pleasing moment that always gets the audience revved up. But during her gig at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday (August 29) one fan took it a bit too far. In video captured by Hollywood Unlocked, a female admirer can be seen grabbing Keys’ face and planting a giant kiss on her right cheek as the singer doles out high-fives to adoring admirers.

A consummate pro, Keys, 41, kept it rolling after the bum-rush, but after the site posted the video the singer couldn’t help offering up a comment. “Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???” Keys wrote.

After the tour wraps up with a Sept. 24 gig in Nashville, Keys will hit the stage again on Nov. 12 when she presents music industry legend Clive Davis with the 2022 Portrait of a Nation award. Davis signed Keys to his J Records in 2000. Her debut album, Songs in A Minor, topped the Billboard 200 for three nonconsecutive weeks in 2001 and won five Grammys. Keys has gone on to win 10 additional Grammys. Davis was the presenter when Earth, Wind & Fire, which he signed to Columbia Records in 1972, received this same award in 2019.

Established in 2015, the Portrait of a Nation awards honor “extraordinary individuals who have made a transformative impact on the U.S. and its people,” according to its mission statement. Each of the honorees has a portrait, either newly commissioned or acquired by the National Portrait Gallery, that goes into the museum’s collection.

