×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Alicia Keys Responds to Fan’s Bum-Rush Cheek Kiss During Vancouver Show: ‘I Was Like What the F–!’

The overzealous female diehard planted one on the singer during "Empire State of Mind."

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Alicia Keys gets up-close-and-personal with her fans on her current Alicia + Keys world tour. During one of the most popular segments of the show, the singer leaves the main stage to take up residence on a smaller satellite stage in the audience for a DJ-style mini-set in which she alternates versions of songs from her Keys double album, along with playing some fan favorites.

Explore

Explore

Alicia Keys

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The solo set ends with Keys walking back to the stage through the audience while cueing up her beloved 2009 Jay-Z collab “Empire State of Mind.” It’s a crowd-pleasing moment that always gets the audience revved up. But during her gig at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday (August 29) one fan took it a bit too far. In video captured by Hollywood Unlocked, a female admirer can be seen grabbing Keys’ face and planting a giant kiss on her right cheek as the singer doles out high-fives to adoring admirers.

Related

Madonna and Beyonce

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna's 'Break My Soul…

A consummate pro, Keys, 41, kept it rolling after the bum-rush, but after the site posted the video the singer couldn’t help offering up a comment. “Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???” Keys wrote.

After the tour wraps up with a Sept. 24 gig in Nashville, Keys will hit the stage again on Nov. 12 when she presents music industry legend Clive Davis with the 2022 Portrait of a Nation award. Davis signed Keys to his J Records in 2000. Her debut album, Songs in A Minor, topped the Billboard 200 for three nonconsecutive weeks in 2001 and won five Grammys. Keys has gone on to win 10 additional Grammys. Davis was the presenter when Earth, Wind & Fire, which he signed to Columbia Records in 1972, received this same award in 2019.

Established in 2015, the Portrait of a Nation awards honor “extraordinary individuals who have made a transformative impact on the U.S. and its people,” according to its mission statement. Each of the honorees has a portrait, either newly commissioned or acquired by the National Portrait Gallery, that goes into the museum’s collection.

Watch the surprise fan interaction below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad