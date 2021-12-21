Alicia Keys Hits the Studio With Khalid & Lucky Daye in ‘Come for Me (Unlocked)’ Video: Watch

Alicia Keys is taking her fans behind the scenes. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), the singer released a music video to accompany Keys album track “Come for Me (Unlocked),” which features Khalid and Lucky Daye on the track. Both artists appear in Keys’ video, in which they are recording the track in the studio and playing games with Keys over glasses of wine.

In between the studio and home footage, Keys is admiring a full moon and the glittering New York City skyline. On the way back to her original location, Keys sticks her head out the window of a black SUV and soaks up the city sights during sunset while vibing to the track.

“We caught such a VIBE. @thegr8khalid @iamluckydaye #ComeForMe #KEYS,” the singer captioned a teaser clip from the track on her Instagram page.

Daye also posted a clip from the video to his Instagram. “Know you know the vibes 😏. I could’ve never imagined an artist I have so much respect for would return it by working with me. ‘Come For Me’ video out now with my sis @aliciakeys and @thegr8khalid,” he captioned his post.

“Come for Me” is the seventh track from Keys’ eighth studio album — which consists of two parts — called Keys. The track exists on side two, the “unlocked” portion of the album. Keys has reached a high of No. 42 on the Billboard 200 following its release on Dec. 10.

Also new in Keys’ world is a graphic novel based on her 2012 hit “Girl on Fire” in 2022. The 40-year-old announced the news via her Instagram account, and revealed the project has been several years in the making. “Sometimes dreams take so long to come to fruition. This graphic novel called Girl On Fire has been about 5 years in the making‼️‼️‼️ I’m so excited to finally reveal the cover and some of the story to you! You’re gonna feel yourself in this! The Book is out 3/1/22,” she shared.

Watch Keys’ video for “Come for Me (Unlocked)” below.