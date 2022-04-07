Alicia Keys Reimagines ‘City of Gods (Part II)’ As a Heartbreak Anthem: Watch

Alicia Keys is back with another Empire State anthem. The singer-songwriter released “City of Gods (Part II)” on Thursday (April 7), along with a new video.

The new track is a stripped-back reprise of “City of Gods” by Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Keys. “City of Gods (Part II)” features newly penned verses that show off Keys’ impassioned vocals. The singer turns the boastful New York praise song into a solo heartbreak anthem that is at the same time nostalgic and futuristic, as the singer begs for the city to “go easy on me tonight.”

“Does it ever get easier?/ Does it ever start? /Does it always end with a broken heart?/ Will you ever see me for all that I am?/ Have you already given all that you can?”

In the video, the New York City-native sings in front of a Mercedes-Benz, draped in layers of gold and diamond chains, as the city’s night view flashes in the backdrop.

“This comes from my heart,” Keys shared on social media when announcing the song and video. “For my city, for HERstory, for @fivioforeign_8fs, for @kanyewest, and the INCREDIBLE and unforgettable moment I was able to experience with @therulerny.”

The original “City of Gods,” released in February, is a lead single to both Foreign’s upcoming debut album B.I.B.L.E., due Friday (April 8), and West’s eleventh studio album Donda 2. The song incorporates a sample from the Chainsmokers’ 2015 single “New York City.”

This June, Keys will kick off her “Alicia The World Tour” in the UK. She appeared on The Ellen Show Thursday (April 7) and performed the song for the first time.

Watch Keys’ new video below: