Alexis Ohanian Appears to Clap Back at Drake Diss on Twitter

Drake threw shots at Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian on his Her Loss song, “Middle of the Ocean,” and now Ohanian is clapping back.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/He claim we don’t got a problem but/No, boo, it is, like you comin’ for sushi/We might pop up on ’em at will like Suzuki,” Drake, who was rumored to be dating Williams in the past, rapped on his track.

In response, Ohanian shared a sweet photo to Twitter on Friday (Nov. 4) smiling while watching the tennis superstar on the court alongside the couple’s daughter, Olympia. “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” he captioned the post, which seems to be a direct reference to the “groupie” lyric.

Ohanian is not the only person to respond to Drake’s Her Loss jabs following the album’s release. Megan Thee Stallion called out Drake for a line from his “Circo Loco” song off the rapper’s new joint album with 21 Savage, where he suggested that the Houston rapper lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez.

“This b—h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke/ But she still smiling,” Drake raps on the song, in which he doesn’t mention Meg by name. He then says, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/ Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

“Stop using my shooting for clout b–h ass N—-s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot !” she tweeted early Friday morning in a series of heated comments that did not call out Drake by name, but which appeared to be a reaction to the “Loco” lines, which The Daily Beast described as a “vile, misogynistic” attack. “You n—-s especially RAP N—-S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”