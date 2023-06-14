Alex Isley Celebrates Father’s Day by Dropping First Collab With Dad Ernie Isley: Listen Now

With Father’s Day right around the corner, the season is perfect for some of music’s biggest father-daughter duos to gift us with some new music to celebrate the holiday. On Wednesday (June 14), R&B singer-songwriter Alex Isley unveiled her first collaboration with her dad Ernie Isley, one of the two remaining active members of the legendary Isley Brothers.

Titled “Brown Eyed Girl,” the new song is a cover of the Isley Brothers original, which appeared as the second track on the group’s 1971 Live It Up album. Featuring Alex’s fluttery falsetto complementing her dad’s soothing background vocals and warm acoustic guitar, “Brown Eyed Girl” is a beautiful union of two generations of music makers.

Alex first teased this reimagining of “Brown Eyed Girl” on Tuesday, taking to Instagram and Twitter to post photos of her and her father performing a yet-revealed song with the caption “Something special with my favorite songwriter, my Dad. Tomorrow!” Presented by Soulection, “Brown Eyed Girl” debuted alongside its accompanying live performance music video. “This is the very first time my Dad and I have recorded together. Thank you Dad for such beautiful music & lyrics you wrote for you and your brothers years ago,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Alex Isley has self-released four EPs and three albums over the course of her career. As a part of The Isley Brothers, her father has earned three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking as high as No. 2 with 1969’s “It’s Your Thing.” The oft-sampled group has collected two No. 1 albums from nine top 10 entries on the Billboard 200. Last year, The Isley Brothers released Make Me Say It Again, Girl, their 15th studio album, which featured collaborations with Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg and more.

Watch the performance video here.