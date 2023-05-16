Alabama Barker Teases Potential Music Career With Rap Song Snippet

Like father, like daughter! Travis Barker’s 17-year-old daughter Alabama Barker took to TikTok over the weekend to tease a new original song.

“But listen who the f— y’all talking to / I’m Alabama, get to know me, I might sp-z on you,” the teen is seen lip-syncing in the video over her debut rap track. “Treat me like your mama, drip me out in some designer / Ice me out like boy, I’m wildin’ / You know the type of energy, don’t treat me like it’s 10 to me / You better not be textin’, treat your exes like your enemies.”

“Posting the top 10 I like on my story,” she captioned the post, encouraging her followers to make their own videos to the song for a chance to be highlighted on her Instagram Stories.

The social media star also responded to comments defending her decision to rap amid some backlash from trolls. “She just wanna rap cause she like music and she wanted to try it that’s literally it,” one user wrote, to which Alabama simply replied, “Like fr.”

While the song doesn’t currently have an official title or release plans, the track marks Alabama’s foray into the music world, following in the footsteps of her father, producer and Blink-182 drummer Travis. The musician shares Alabama and son Landon — as well as stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Watch Alabama’s teaser clip below.