Agnez Mo & D Smoke Deliver Silky Smooth Acoustic ‘Patience’ Remix: Watch the Video

Indonesia’s very own songstress Agnez Mo and Inglewood, Calif., lyricist D Smoke have teamed up once again for a captivating acoustic version of their recently released “Patience” remix.

The delicate new rendition is complete with an accompanying music video that premiered via YouTube on Friday (May 13). Captured in black-and-white, the chill visual sees the collaborators singing and rapping from inside a vintage-style bedroom — the same room that appears in the inaugural “Patience” remix video that dropped last month. With both artists casually dressed in West Coast-inspired ‘fits, Mo shines in a fresh set of blonde braids and gold accessories as Rhythm + Flow champion D Smoke shows off his vibrant locks and sports a plaid button-down top and white T-shirt.

Mo shared a sweet snippet from the new visual early Friday, writing on Instagram, “This is my fave part! What’s yours?”

In her favorite part, Agnez Mo sings the passionate lyrics, “Free me/ Free me from these reservations/ Seeing, nobody can love me like you do, give in/ Don’t let this body go/ But can’t nobody know.” She then transitions into the vulnerable chorus, singing, “Just have a little patience/ You’re dealing with my heart/ Just have some patience.”

With the February release of Mo’s original, solo single “Patience,” the international hitmaker scored her first solo entry and marked her return to the Billboard charts since her fan-favorite 2018 collaboration with Chris Brown.

Amid Asian American Pacific Islander Month, “Patience” has become a top 25 hit on the Adult R&B Airplay tally dated May 14, where it peaked at No. 24 and has charted for nine weeks.

Watch Agnez Mo and D Smoke in the “Patience” acoustic version below: