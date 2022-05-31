Here’s Why LA Rams’ Aaron Donald Turned Down Offer to Be in Kanye West’s Music Video

Aaron Donald attends Floyd Mayweather's birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami Beach.

Aaron Donald may be fresh off a Super Bowl win, but the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle isn’t quite ready to take on the role of video star.

While chatting with the hosts of the I Am Athlete podcast, Donald shared that he got to meet Kanye West after signing to the Grammy winning rapper’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports.

“He’s cool man. He’s real cool. A cool dude. Got to talk a little bit. Vibe,” the football player shared.

He actually met Ye on set for one of his music videos, and even got an offer to appear in the video, which he ended up declining. “He actually wanted me to get in one of the videos, but I was like, ‘Nah.’ I was out of my element,” Donald recalled. “But he was cool. He seemed cool. Real cool guy.”

Billboard has reached out to Ye’s reps for comment.

Ye recently unveiled a new song called “True Love” on May 27, which features XXXTentacion posthumously providing an emotive assist on the track.

Throughout the song, West appears to be addressing the ongoing custody battle between him and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when the sun set? I see y’all tomorrow/ Wait, when I pick ’em up, I feel like they borrowed/ When I gotta return them, scan ’em like a barcode/ Wait, no hard feelings, but these feelings hard though,” he raps.

A judge declared Kardashian legally single in March, and delayed the more complex aspects of their divorce — such as their assets and custody of the kids — to future proceedings.