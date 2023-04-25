6LACK Announces ‘Since I Have a Lover’ World Tour

After releasing his third studio album, Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK is ready to hit the road after announcing his colossal world tour Tuesday (April 25).

Slated for the fall, the Since I Have a Lover World Tour will kick off its North America trek on Oct. 1. The 40-plus date jaunt will span across the nation in cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia before concluding in Atlanta on Nov. 24 at the State Farm Arena. His Spillage Village teammate Mereba will open for him on select dates. Other guests include Spinall and Sabodi.

Then in February, 6LACK will embark on the European leg of his tour, touching down in Germany, Denmark and Belgium. On social media, 6LACK celebrated the announcement by saying, “The most special one so far, 5 years since the last trip & telling the story from FREE 6LACK to EALL to now.”

Produced by Live Nation, the artist presale for the Since I Have a Lover Tour will go live from April 26 through April 28 at 10 a.m. local time, and then tickets for the general public go on sale immediately after. VIP packages are also available, including meet-and-greets with 6LACK, premium tickets, exclusive merch items and early entry. Fans can visit the Live Nation website for more information.

Check out the tour dates below:

October 1, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds **

October 4, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum **

October 5, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater **

October 7, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic **

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

October 12, 2023 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA **

October 13, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren **

October 15, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex **

October 17, 2023 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) **

October 19, 2023 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

October 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

October 22, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

October 25, 2023 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

October 26, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *

October 31, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

November 1, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

November 2, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

November 5, 2023 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

November 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall – Avant Gardner *

November 8, 2023 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

November 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

November 11, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

November 13, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

November 16, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

November 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

November 19, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

November 21, 2023 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando *

November 22, 2023 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center *

November 24, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

February 12, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre #

February 14, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 ­­Academy Glasgow #

February 15, 2024 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ O2 Apollo #

February 17, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

February 18, 2024 – London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo #

February 20, 2024 – Paris, France @ Bataclan #

February 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall #

February 22, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique #

February 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg #

February 27, 2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

February 29, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio #

March 1, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns #

March 3, 2024 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall #

Shows supported by special guest *

Show dates supported by Mereba **

Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #