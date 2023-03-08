×
6LACK Announces First Album in 5 Years With Title Track ‘Since I Have a Lover’

The LVRN star's third album drops this month.

6LACK
6LACK Jack McKain

Five years after the release of his sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter, 6LACK swoops back into the R&B sphere with his new single, “Since I Have a Lover.” 

6LACK

In the video by Andrew Donoho, 6LACK floats through Atlanta while embarking on a reflective journey about his newfound love. “Feel like a million bucks or somethin’/ Feel like we need to be up to somethin’/ Not tryna press my luck or nothin’/Don’t wanna love you just for fun,” he sings in the first verse.

In a press release, 6LACK spoke on his latest song. “‘Since I Have a Lover,’ the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format. It’s a note to self that I’m no longer who I was or where I was and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create,” he said. “We are simply pushing love because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale; it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

6LACK’s third album, Since I Have a Lover, will drop March 24 via LVRN / Interscope Records. Fans can pre-order the album here. In 2018, East Atlanta Love Letter enjoyed success after netting a top three entry on the Billboard 200 upon its debut. 

Watch “Since I Have a Lover” below. 

