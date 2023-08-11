Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe & Bia Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop With Jam-Packed Performance

It was the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Friday (Aug. 11), and Good Morning America celebrated the milestone during its Summer Concert Series.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma took the stage together to perform their smash hit “All the Way Up,” before Busta Rhymes took over to deliver a medley of fan-favorite tracks, including “I Know What You Want,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Look at Me Now” — as well as his new song “Beach Ball” featuring BIA.

The live broadcast in Central Park also featured a fashion show hosted by senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group Tiffany Reid and journalist and stylist Joe Zee. The two discussed looks worn by hip-hop tastemakers Missy Elliott, Run-DMC, Lil Kim and Busta Rhymes over the years that ultimately influenced fashion for years to come.

Later in the evening, New York City will continue its celebration of the genre with Hip-Hop 50 Live, where a slew of the genre’s most decorated stars, including Run-D.M.C., Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube, will take center stage inside the legendary Yankee Stadium to celebrate hip-hop’s origin. Emmy Award-winner, BASSic Black Entertainment CEO Adam Blackstone and producer and keyboardist Omar Edwards will be the concert’s creative music directors.

Watch the Summer Concert Series performances below.