50 Cent Blasts STARZ, Says He’s Leaving Network Due to ‘Dumb S— I Deal With’

50 Cent unleashed on STARZ via social media on Tuesday (March 1), threatening to leave the network and claiming that his contract is up.

The first of a string of Instagram posts the rapper shared showed a video of a man packing his suitcase. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he captioned the post. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus. “

He followed up with another photo of two suitcases with a plane in the background. “Hold my calls i’m traveling, [running emoji] [smoke emoji] getting the f— away from STARZ,” he wrote, tagging his Cognac brand Branson Cognac.

Explore Explore 50 Cent See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

50 Cent has worked with STARZ for a long time, taking on the role of executive producer for projects like Power and Power Book II: Ghost to Black Mafia Family.

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has called out the network. In November, Fiddy, who is the executive producer of BMF, slammed STARZ after an episode of the series when live earlier than it was supposed to. The episode, which marked 50 Cent’s directorial debut on the show and featured a cameo from Eminem, was available for a few hours on the STARZ app before it was removed.

“Well who is responsible for the glitch? Tell them to pack their s— up and change the pass codes, Raising Kanan the streets need a body,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.