×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

50 Cent Shares His Reaction to Draymond Green Stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ Chest

"He said 50 im a big stepper," the rapper said of Green.

50 cent
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends For Your Consideration event For Starz's 'Power' at The Jeremy Hotel on May 3, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. JC Olivera/GI

50 Cent was sitting courtside during an NBA playoff game on Monday night (April 17), during which the Golden State Warriors lost 114-106 to the Sacramento Kings. Besides watching an intense basketball game, the rapper also had a front row seat to a scuffle between players Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, which led to Green stomping on Sabonis’ chest.

Explore

Explore

50 Cent

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Said @money23green, what the fvck you do that for?” the “In Da Club” rapper wrote on Instagram following the event, alongside a photo set of the altercation. “He said 50 im a big stepper, I’m out here steppin on s— it’s the playoffs. i was sitting there looking like [wide-eyed emoji] oh s—!”

Related

Jisoo

Jisoo Had the Best Reaction to Taylor Swift Dancing to BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom': 'Is This Real…

The whole situation went down when Sabonis attempted to rebound during the fourth quarter of the game, which led to him falling on the ground and grabbing Green’s leg. Green then shook off Sabonis’ grip, before he appeared to step on Sabonis’ chest. Green was then given a “flagrant two” foul and ejected from the game, while Sabonis got a technical foul.

In a post-game press conference, Green explained what happened, clarifying that the stomp was an accident. “My leg got grabbed,” the NBA star explained. “The second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad