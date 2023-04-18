50 Cent Shares His Reaction to Draymond Green Stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ Chest

50 Cent was sitting courtside during an NBA playoff game on Monday night (April 17), during which the Golden State Warriors lost 114-106 to the Sacramento Kings. Besides watching an intense basketball game, the rapper also had a front row seat to a scuffle between players Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis, which led to Green stomping on Sabonis’ chest.

Explore Explore 50 Cent See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Said @money23green, what the fvck you do that for?” the “In Da Club” rapper wrote on Instagram following the event, alongside a photo set of the altercation. “He said 50 im a big stepper, I’m out here steppin on s— it’s the playoffs. i was sitting there looking like [wide-eyed emoji] oh s—!”

The whole situation went down when Sabonis attempted to rebound during the fourth quarter of the game, which led to him falling on the ground and grabbing Green’s leg. Green then shook off Sabonis’ grip, before he appeared to step on Sabonis’ chest. Green was then given a “flagrant two” foul and ejected from the game, while Sabonis got a technical foul.

In a post-game press conference, Green explained what happened, clarifying that the stomp was an accident. “My leg got grabbed,” the NBA star explained. “The second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”