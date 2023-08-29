50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Show Due to Extreme Heat: ‘116 Degrees Is Dangerous For Everyone’

It’s getting “Too Hot” out there, even for 50 Cent. The MC who is in the middle of his 20th anniversary Get Rich or Die Tryin’ 20th anniversary tour had to hit pause on tonight’s (Aug. 29) show in Glendale, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre due to an excessive heat warning.

“Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed,” 50 tweeted on Monday night. “For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone.”

Some of the comments praised Curtis for being proactive about his fans’ health, with one writing, “Hey at least 50 cent is thinking about his fans and is putting their health and safety before profits… other rappers should take note… having fans get injured or die at a concert is not worth it!!! Salute to 50.”

Phoenix has been roasting under brutal heat all summer this year, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees for 66 days in a row from June 14-Aug. 18, the second-longest stretch of such high temps in recorded history; this year is also on track to be one of the hottest on record in the state, with 91 days above 100 so far.

Last week, 16 people were hospitalized for heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg show in Houston where temperatures reached 104 degrees during the day in the midst of one of the hottest summers in the planet’s history due to what experts say is the effect of human-caused climate change. Those incidents added to the growing list of heat-related effects this summer, following an Ed Sheeran show in Pittsburgh on July 8 during which 17 people were hospitalized due to “heat-related” illnesses and Jason Aldean’s scotched kick-off of his Highway Desperado Tour on July 15 in Hartford, CT, which he had to exit early due to dehydration and heat exhaustion

50’s Final Lap tour, which also features Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, is slated to play the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug. 30).

Check out 50’s tweet below.