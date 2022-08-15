50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Squash Long-Running Beef: ‘Big Bags Coming Out’

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 50 Cent during the official Billboard Music Awards after party at Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas.

50 Cent has squashed one of his longest-running beefs. The raptrepeneur dropped by The Breakfast Club on Monday morning (Aug. 15) and revealed that during this year’s Super Bowl weekend actress/comedian Mo’Nique called him out during her set in Las Vegas and insisted he settle a long-running public battle with former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.

The former friends and business partners in the TMT boxing promotions firm have been sniping at each other in public since a 2012 falling out, but it sounds like they settled it and are planning to re-up their partnership. According to 50, after Mo’Nique spent “about 10 minutes on me and Floyd” during her set it gave him pause.

“He don’t need me, I don’t need him,” 50 said of the the reason the two mega-wealthy men were in no hurry to make things good, noting that they each have a lot of “co-dependent” people around them who have incentive to clear up any bad blood quickly because of their needs. “Me and him get into an argument and it can go on for a lot longer because we don’t really need each other,” he said while stressing that he still refers to Floyd as “champ” in a nod to the hard work and skills Mayweather employed during an undefeated Hall of Fame career in which he won 15 world championships in 5 different weight divisions.

“Yo, why it take so long for you to pull up on me fam?” 50 reported about the initial conversation between the men. “Crazy… why you say all that stuff about me? Whatchu been doing?” He confirmed that they apologized to each other and that they lamented never being able to get the past decade of rancor back.

50 previewed the news on Sunday (Aug. 14) when he posted the scheduled for his annual Tycoon Weekend in Houston (Aug. 25-27), which is slated to feature an all-star celebrity basketball game with him taking on another of his former rivals, Fat Joe, as well as an all-star comedy night and concerts.

50 also posted a snap of Mayweather with the message, “Yeah Champ said he gonna pull up on me for Tycoon so you know we gonna go crazy. Big bags coming out TMT floydmayweather BOOM.”

The two men seemed friendly enough until 2012, when Mayweather came out of prison following a misdemeanor domestic assault case. They had a financial falling out over their The Money Team promotion company at that time and spent the next 10 years trading public insults — including 50 challenging Mayweather to a boxing match last February — until their reported hatchet burying earlier this year.

Watch 50 discuss his detente with Mayweather on The Breakfast Club below.