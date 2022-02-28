50 Cent Super Pumped That Usher Played ‘In Da Club’ During Son Sire’s Birth

50 Cent and Usher during 50 Cent Hosts Private Screening of "Get Rich or Die Tryin" - October 29, 2005 at Tribeca Screening Room in New York City.

What are the odds that 50 Cent and Usher would pick the same regally quirky name for their sons? Probably just below the chance that Ush would blast one of Fiddy’s most beloved, not that nursery rhyme-ish jams during the birth of said son.

After Usher revealed on Ellen recently that he cranked up 50’s breakthrough 2003 smash hit “In Da Club” — which topped the Hot 100 for nine weeks — during the birth of his youngest son, Sire, back in September, he explained that he was determined to get it right this time. While reminiscing about his 24 previous appearances on the long-running daytime talker, Usher said he was “fully equipped” for his boy’s arrival after the WiFi went out during the birth of his first-born.

This time, however, he made sure he had his phone fully charged, along with a back-up charger, a speaker and a very special playlist featuring one very important song.

Joking that every time he visits Ellen he’s having, or just had, a baby, the smiling singer sang, “Go shorty, it’s your birthday,” revealing that it was 50’s song “Club” banger that played when his adorable little one entered the world. 50, not one to miss a prominent name-drop, was honored that his old friend would choose his signature hit to welcome little Sire.

On Instagram, the 46-year-old rapper and father to sons Marquise Jackson and Sire Jackson, captioned a snap from Usher on Ellen with the congratulatory, “We have 2 Kings now, SIRE Jackson and SIRE Raymond. coolest s–t ever! Usher responded in comments with two crown emoji.

Usher welcomed his fourth child in September. He has two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, Naviyd and Usher Raymond V, as well as daughter Soverign Bo with girlfriend and Sire’s mom, Jenn Goicoechea; their son’s full name is Sire Castrello Raymond.

50’s catalog got a serious bump last week after the rapper made a surprise appearance alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and fellow special guest Anderson .Paak at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13. Collectively, the songs performed during halftime generated 18.64 million on-demand official streams (audio and video combined) in the U.S. on Feb. 13-14, according to reports to MRC Data. That was up 121% compared to the 8.42 million streams the songs tallied on the two days prior (Feb. 11-12).

In order of on-demand official streams in the U.S. on Feb. 13-14, the top five most-streamed halftime songs, in order are: “Still D.R.E.” (3.7 million; up 157% from 1.44 million), Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode,” featuring Snoop Dogg (2.75 million; up 171% from 1.01 million), Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” (2.24 million; up 100% from 1.12 million), Dr. Dre’s “Forgot About Dre,” featuring Eminem (2.15 million; up 97% from 1.09 million) and 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” (1.95 million; up 110% from 930,000); the album “In Da Club” appears on, 50’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’, rose 184-63 (13,000 units; up 79%) in the week after the game.

Watch Usher tell Ellen the news and check out 50’s response below.