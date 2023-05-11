50 Cent Says It ‘Was a Mistake’ to Make This Move During His Surprise 2022 Super Bowl Performance

You might find him in the club, but you won’t find him hanging upside down doing crunches. 50 Cent stunned 2022 Super Bowl viewers when he made an unannounced appearance during Dr. Dre’s star-studded halftime show performance, hanging upside down as he does in the “In Da Club” video as he delivered the opening rhymes of the megahit. But in a new interview with USA Today, the rapper says that’s a move fans shouldn’t expect on his upcoming Final Lap Tour.

“I don’t know if I want to do that,” the Grammy winner told the publication when discussing his tour. ” I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got and I had to put myself upside down.”

In addition to Dre and 50, the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show featured performances by Eminem, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. The big game’s mega show won the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy award for outstanding variety special (live), marking the first time the halftime show had won the category.

As for The Final Lap Tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his Billboard 200 No. 1 album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the rapper teased that he’s “changing the show.”

“It’s gonna be a whole new show,” he told USA Today. “I’m gonna make sure I hit the things that I miss. Sometimes, out of habit, you go to certain records and people loved other things on it, on the album, so I want to make sure I touch those things before I don’t do those records anymore.”

As for the album itself, which stayed at the top of the all-genre chart for six weeks in 2003, 50 is still proud of it. “As far as one piece of work, it still stands out … it marks time,” he shared. “It marks that period because it was the best body of work in that time period.” Get Rich or Die Tryin’ earned the rapper multiple Grammy nominations for the 46th annual awards, including best rap album, and best rap song and best male rap solo performance for its hit “In Da Club.”

Joining 50 on The Final Lap Tour will be Busta Rhymes on both North American and European dates, and Jeremih, who’ll open in North America. More guests will be announced later. The tour kicks off July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps Sept. 17 in Detroit before heading overseas.