21 Savage Says Jay-Z, Meek Mill Helped Him Get Released From ICE Custody

When 21 Savage was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Feb. 2019, officials said the rapper born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was “unlawfully present” in the U.S. on a 2005 visa that expired one year after his arrival. At the time, Jay-Z called the arrest an “absolute travesty”

Savage, who was born in the UK and came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 7, according to his legal team, had been trying to renew his visa since 2017 in the lead up to his detention during that year’s Super Bowl. In a new interview with Matt Hoffa for My Expert Opinion, Savage explained how Hov and Meek Mill helped get him out of custody.

“I didn’t get deported, I got detained. And they detained me because they said I had felony conviction, but the felony conviction got dismissed,” Savage said in the interview, referring to a 2014 arrest on drug charges that was later expunged from his record. “And I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up.’ He called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case. He played a role in getting me out. He ain’t just doing that s–t for anybody just cuz your rap. You gotta be from a certain cloth… I don’t feel like he’s just doing that for anybody. I ain’t Roc Nation or none of that s–t.”

Savage said he wasn’t really nervous while he was locked up for a week before being released on bond, just eager to get out because he knew he hadn’t done anything wrong. “I been here since I was 7, where the hell do y’all want me to go?” he asked. “I lost my virginity here. I probably got my first cut on my knee here… I wasn’t nervous, I was just like, ‘s–t, why I gotta sit in this motherf—a though?'”

Asked if he felt like he was targeted, Savage said he did and that “any rapper” has a target on their back if you “rap about certain s–t.” At the time, Savage’s detention caused an outcry from supporters including Offset, Pusha T, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Cardi B and many more and in addition to helping him get sprung, the MC said Jay has also given him some very pertinent advice on the three things you should definitely spend your money one: a chef, a good doctor and a great lawyer.

21 Savage dropped “No Debate” and “Big Smoke” earlier this year and is currently featured on the upcoming Pharrell track with Tyler, the Creator, “Cash in Cash Out,” which is due out on Friday (June 10).

Check out the interview below.