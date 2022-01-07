×
21 Savage Raps About Kim Kardashian & Ye’s Split on Gunna’s New Album

21 Savage made this comment about Kim & Ye's divorce on his feature in Gunna's 'DS4EVER' album.

21 Savage
21 Savage attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California Amy Sussman/GI

21 Savage has been keeping up with the Kardashians and their turbulent romances, as evidenced by his reference to Kim and Ye‘s divorce on Gunna‘s new album DS4EVER released Friday (Jan. 7).

On fifth track “thought i was playing,” 21 raps in the second verse, “SF90 cost a M, dumped his Glock like Ye did Kim.” The lyric alludes to the Kimye split announced last February, when Kardashian filed for divorce from West after six-plus years of marriage. The billionaire duo cited irreconcilable differences for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids — although that’s not how 21 sees it, by making Ye the one who dumped her.

It didn’t seem like Ye was ready to let his estranged wife go in December, when he sang, “I need you to run right back to me, baby… more specifically, Kimberly,” while performing “Runaway” at the Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake. His longing for his estranged wife might have already dissipated after he took Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox on a luxurious second date complete with a photo shoot. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox said in a piece for Interview magazine.

