21 Savage & Nas Team Up for Fiery Collab ‘One Mic, One Gun’: Listen

The track comes after Savage reportedly dismissed Nas as being no longer relevant.

For fans who thought that 21 Savage and Nas were feuding, the rumors can officially be put to rest. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), the pair released a collaborative track titled “One Mic, One Gun.”

The song kicks off with a jazzy, horn-driven instrumental before going into a trap beat. Nas comes in on the first verse, swaggering into the track with usual rap braggadocio and showing love to his New York City roots.

“Whatever I do is N.Y., I’m keepin’ it Queens ’cause that’s my side (What up?)/ I shook up the town, I shook up the city, I shook up the state/ I’m with 21 on my second run, this s–t come with age,” the “One Mic” rapper boasts on the track.

Savage, meanwhile, considers himself an equal to the ’90s rapper and boasts, “I’m on that same trajectory/ Bullet wounds and jail cells couldn’t stop me, this my destiny.” Potentially referencing his and Nas’ supposed “feud,” he continues, “Never controversial, I’m mad the fans expected less from me/ N—- sneezed around me, wipe his nose, won’t get no bless from me.”

“One Mic, One Gun” arrives after Savage made waves for reportedly disrespecting Nas’ legacy. In a Twitter Spaces chat that circulated on the social media platform earlier this month, the rapper said, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal a– fanbase and he still makes good-a– music.”

He later appeared to backtrack on the comments, tweeting on Nov. 14 that he “would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

Listen to “One Mic, One Gun” above.

