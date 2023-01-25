×
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti & D-Block Europe to Headline 2023 Wireless Festival

The three-day festival will be held at London's Finsbury Park from July 7-9, 2023.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 07, 2022 in London, England. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Wireless Festival announced its 2023 lineup Wednesday (Jan. 25), featuring headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe.

The three-day festival will be held at London’s Finsbury Park from July 7-9, 2023. The London summer festival will also feature emerging and established R&B and hip-hop acts such as Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Latto, Ice Spice, Headie One, Bryson Tiller, Joey Bada$$, FLO, Mariah the Scientist, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, Popcaan, Glorilla and many more, as not every name on the lineup has been revealed.

50 Cent is listed as the special guest, while DJ Target, Kenny Allstar, Nadia Jae, Remi Burgz, Seani B and Tiffany Calver are the festivities’ hosts.

Scott made his way across the pond in August 2022 for his first headlining performance since his 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy that left 10 people dead. He sold out both shows at London’s O2 arena and, shortly after, teased his upcoming studio album Utopia on social media. Carti is also expected to release an album this year, tentatively titled Music.

Three+ U.K. mobile customers began having access to a limited pre-sale on Wednesday morning for 48 hours. Barclaycard customers can also access a limited pre-sale and receive 10% off tickets until Friday at 8:59 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public here on Friday at 10 a.m.

Check out the 2023 Wireless Festival lineup, as well as the official lineup promo video, below.

