Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Wayne Top 2023 Rolling Loud L.A. Lineup

Rolling Loud announced the lineup for the 2023 Rolling Loud California festival on Tuesday (Nov. 15), with a jam-packed roster topped by headliners Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future and Lil Wayne. The three-day event will take place in Inglewood, California at the 300-acre Hollywood Park Grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5.

The first edition of Rolling Loud in the Los Angeles area since 2019 — the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to San Bernardino in 2021 — will mark Scott’s first major headlining performance since the Nov. 2021 Astroworld tragedy, where 10 fans died and hundreds were injured in a crowd crush. Among the other acts slated to take the stage at the festival are: Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, Dababy, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Soulja Boy, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachy, City Girls, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo and many more.

“Rolling Loud is deeply honored to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible Hollywood Park,” said Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif in August when they announced the L.A. dates. “We’re pumped to return to L.A. and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighborhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

Check out the full 2023 Rolling Loud L.A. lineup below.