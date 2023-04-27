Queen Latifah, De La Soul & More to Ring in 2023 Rock the Bells Festival

Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Slick Rick and Salt-N-Pepa are just a few of the trailblazers comprising the legendary lineup for this year’s Rock the Bells Festival. Celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the festival will take place Aug. 5 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, and is being co-presented by Procter & Gamble and Walmart.

Joining the aforementioned artists will be fellow genre pioneers Ludacris, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz with special guests, Big Daddy Kane, The God MC Rakim Fabolous, Boot Camp Clik featuring Buckshot and Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun, OGC and Rock & Bernadette Price with a tribute to Sean Price, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, MC Sha Rock, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love and The Cold Crush Brothers, with more to be announced.

Courtesy of Rock The Bells

In a release announcing the 2023 festival lineup, Rock the Bells president James Cuthbert said, “We’ve made it a priority to honor hip-hop culture! This is a celebration for artists who paved the way and the legions of fans around the world throughout hip-hop’s 50th anniversary year. The stage is set for the overdue acknowledgement and celebration of our culture and the fans who live and breathe it. This lineup represents icons and artists from various decades, cities and styles, ensuring fans have the best hip-hop experience possible.”

Co-produced by The Bowery Presents, the Rock The Bells Festival will also provide immersive experiences highlighting hip-hop’s impact on fashion, art and food. More details will be shared via the Rock the Bells newsletter. Ticket information is available on AXS.

Check out the festival’s Set It Off-themed promotional trailer, featuring Rock the Bells founder LL COOL J, Mike Epps, Salt-N-Pepa, Slick Rick and Yo-Yo: