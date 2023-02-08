21 Savage, Janelle Monae, Kane Brown & More to Play in the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2023 NBA season is approaching its halfway mark, which means All-Star festivities are right around the corner. Billboard can exclusively report today (Feb. 8) that 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, Cordae, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Kane Brown and more will participate in the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 17, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will serve as coaches and go against Houston Astros star Alex Bregman at this year’s event. Team captains will include Utah Jazz Governor Ryan Smith and Three-Time NBA Champion Dwyane Wade.

In previous years, the NBA has reeled in a bevy of musical talents to play at its celebrity game, including J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Common and Quavo. The Migos frontman dazzled in both of his appearances. In 2018, he scored 19 points and won the MVP award. The following year, he had a game-high of 27 points. Last year, the NBA recruited DJ Khaled to perform at the halftime show, and he brought out Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby and Gunna. The NBA hasn’t yet announced its performers for this year’s game.

For fans interested in watching the Celebrity Game, it begins at 7 p.m. ET, and will air exclusively on ESPN. It will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Check out the full rosters for the game below.

2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters