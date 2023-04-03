Cardi B to Headline Hot 97’s 2023 Summer Jam Concert

This year, renowned New York radio station Hot 97 looks to shake things up with its annual performance staple, Summer Jam, with Cardi B set to headline June 4 at UBS Arena.

Cardi B looks to bring her laundry bag of hits, including Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” “Up” and more. The Bronx dynamo will have a practice round when she headlines Rolling Loud Thailand April 13-15 along with Travis Scott and Chris Brown. In June 2022, Cardi B headlined Wireless Festival, and in December, she reportedly netted $1 million for a 35-minute set at Art Basel. “I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” she tweeted in response to a mocking her “backyard set.”

In addition to Cardi B, Hot 97 enlisted a phalanx of female upstarts to perform along with the touted superstar, including Ice Spice, GloRilla, Coi Leray and Lola Brooke. More New York representatives will also hit the stage at UBS Arena, notably French Montana, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign. To commemorate 50 years of hip-hop, The LOX will lead the way.

Younger artists such as NLE Choppa, Kenzo B, 2Rare, Sha EK, McVert and TQ will perform at a pre-festival show hosted by Montana. According to the radio station, more acts will be announced later. Tickets go on sale Saturday (April 8) at 10 a.m., with presales starting today.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is a hip-hop staple, and we are excited to bring the most electric show of the summer back to New York for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary,” said Bradford Tobin, president, chief operating officer and general counsel in a press release.

“The show is all about bringing hip-hop’s biggest stars to the stage, and we are honored to have New York’s own Cardi B as our headliner this year,” added TT Torrez, multimedia personality and VP of artist and label Relations. “I am so proud of the strong female presence in our lineup, which represents women’s dominance over the airwaves this year.”

See the lineup below.