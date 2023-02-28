J. Cole to Headline 2023 Dreamville Festival With Drake As His Special Guest

J. Cole and his Dreamville team are ready to bring their hip-hop magic back to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., with the third annual Dreamville Festival. Starting April 1 and 2, the two-day affair features a stout lineup headlined by J. Cole and special guest Drake on Sunday night, with Usher bringing the R&B flare the day before.

Dreamville Fest will be the first time Cole and Drake will headline a show together; the two hip-hop luminaries are considered the pillars of the 2010s rap era. Their first collaboration goes back to Cole’s 2010 Friday Night Lights standout “In the Morning.” In 2013, Drake and Cole united again on the braggadocio track “Jodeci Freestyle.” According to the Dreamville press release, they will perform a medley of hits from their standout catalogs.

Aside from Drake and Cole sharing centerstage, Burna Boy will enjoy a headlining set of his own on a separate stage Sunday night. On the heels of his NBA All-Star Game halftime show performance earlier this month, Burna Boy will continue his fiery run after a dominant 2022 headlined by his Billboard Hot 100 hit “Last Last.” Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flocka Flame, Mario and more will also perform April 2, while day one will have Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez and Key Glock.

GA, GA+ and VIP two-day passes are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.