Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Burna Boy Join 2022 Wireless Festival Lineup

Megan Thee Stallion performs on day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago.

The 2022 Wireless Festival announced additional names for the packed lineup for this year’s event on Monday (Feb. 28), which will feature headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Burna Boy, alongside previously announced performers Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and J. Cole, among others.

The other new names on the roster include: Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Polo G and Central Cee. The artists will take the stage at one of the three sites for this year’s event, with A$AP Rocky, Cole and Tyler topping the bill for the July 1-3 gig at the Crystal Palace Park in London, Cardi, SZA and Nicki Minaj doing the honors at Finsbury Park in London from July 8-10 and Dave, Cardi and Cole headlining at the Outdoor at the Nec in Birmingham from July 8-10.

Fans are in for a treat at the festival, which will once again serve up the event’s patented heavy mix of grime, R&B and hip-hop, thanks to planned sets from 6Lack, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Don Toliver, Givéon, Gunna, Jhené Aiko, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kali Uchis, Lil Tjay, Lil Uzi Vert, Little Simz, Moneybagg Yo, Popcaan, Roddy Ricch, Ski Mask the Slump God, The Kid Laroi, Snoh Aalegra and many more.

Tickets for the event — which returned last year from a COVID-19 pandemic layoff with sets from Future, Lil Uzi, Gunna, Skepta, Meek Mill, Migos, Megan, Young Thug and many more — are on sale here now.

Check out the full lineup below.